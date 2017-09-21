‘Security exercise’: Chandigarh schools ask parents to do bus duty, to release roster

Calling it a security exercise, some city schools have passed a new order asking parents to accompany their wards in the school bus on a rotational basis. Recently, the Chandigarh administration has tightened its noose around the school management over the security of students and also impounded many school buses for not having proper documents or not installing CCTV cameras and speed governors in the vehicles. Vivek High School in Sector 38 has issued a circular according to which the new orders would be implemented from October 3.

According to the directives, one of the two parents will have to accompany their children in the school buses both during the morning and return trip. “ We are evolving a system of ‘parents on bus duty’ during transit to and from in all school buses. Either of the parent of the child using the particular bus will ride in the school bus for morning trip and for return. Keeping current strength of students using buses in view, each parent will get turn 5/6 times a year,” stated the directions.

Roster regarding the duties of the parents will be released soon. It was further specified that if a parent is not able to do his or her bus duty on a particular day, he will have to exchange it with the other parent and inform the school two days in advance. Only the father or the mother of the child would be permitted to do the bus duty and no guardian or household help would be allowed to fill in.

H S Mamik, chairman, Vivek High School said parents on bus duty was a routine practice in schools in Delhi. “The basic concern is security of children. We just want partnership of parents in the security of the children. So, they have been asked to chip in. Moreover it is on a rotational basis and a parent will get just four to five duties in a year.”

For St John’s High School, parents on bus duty is voluntary. However, a father or mother doing the school bus duty will have to get police verification done.

The orders mention, “As a parent will be stranger to rest of the children in the bus and in the interests of security, you will appreciate that parents selected to accompany the buses will require police verification.” A consent form has also been sent out to the parents. In a separate order, the parents have been asked to get identity cards issued by the school authorities after submitting a valid ID proof.

Kavita Das, principal, St John’s High School, said everybody, including her and the teachers, is getting a police verification done in the interest of students’ security. UT Education Secretary B L Sharma said the idea of parents getting police verification done is the “height of absurdity”. Calling the idea of parents doing bus duty weird, Sharma said: “In the first place, most of the parents of the children are working. Why would the parents send their wards in a school bus if they had time to accompany their children? This is a strange idea and I will see after it comes to me officially,” Sharma said.

He added: “We had asked that the drivers, conductors and attendants should have police verification and not the parents. I have not come across such directions ever.” The orders have not gone down well with some parents, too.

A parent on the condition of anonymity said: “ I am working, how can I do the bus duty? Moreover, no parent would like a policeman coming at his residence and verifying the antecedents. Later, the school authorities will say that the father and mother need to submit a valid proof that the child is theirs.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App