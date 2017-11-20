Sectors’ association writes to Badnore about poor garbage collection, disposal

“The collection and disposal has become an alarming issue because it is the direct source of spreading diseases like dengue on a large scale,” Chandigarh Welfare Association general secretary J S Gogia said (File) “The collection and disposal has become an alarming issue because it is the direct source of spreading diseases like dengue on a large scale,” Chandigarh Welfare Association general secretary J S Gogia said (File)

Welfare Association of Chandigarh has written to UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore about the poor garbage collection and disposal in the city. The letter by association general secretary J S Gogia stated: “The collection and disposal has become an alarming issue because it is the direct source of spreading diseases like dengue on a large scale. The half-hearted attempt of the state government to this issue is not leading us any where and this menace is increasing day by day.”

Gogia said the state could work out the cost of electricity generation per plant and keeping in mind, about 10-20 clusters could be made around each town of Punjab and another two for Chandigarh.

“The private companies and entrepreneurs who have expertise shall collect and transport garbage themselves. The entrepreneurs and private companies shall make suitable land owners (farmers) as business partners. By doing so, there would be no resistance of land procurement and cost of land involved. The entrepreneurs will put the seeding money say Rs 5 to 10 crore, while the rest will be taken as loan from the banks. The government may work out reasonable electricity procurement rates and ask the electricity board to purchase the power from them on long term and assured basis,” he said.

It was also said that these plants could not be run by the government alone or in public partnership. The government should facilitate the private industry and they would only come forward if the scheme is workable and remunerative for them.

