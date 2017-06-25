Chandigarh: Sector 20 residents blame MC for not finding a permanent solution to fix leaking sewage pipeline

A leaked sewage pipeline has made the routine life of Sector 20 residents miserable. They claimed that the faulty drainage system has been leaking for last one and half years and the civic authorities have not come out with any permanent solution to fix the problem.

Local residents maintained that though a team of sewage employees attend to their complaints, the problem stays resolved only for a few days. The residents also claimed that they uploaded pictures of the leaked drainage system on a mobile App related to Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in Chandigarh and had also registered their complaints at the helpline of local MC authorities, but all efforts went in vain.

Umesh N Jindal, a local resident, said, “We have been complaining about the leaked sewage, but all efforts went in vain. We need a permanent solution to the problem. The mosquitoes are increasing in the area due to the leaked sewage pipeline.” Another resident, Aditya Parkash said, “The area councilor should take strict notice to it and resolved the problem. Such leaked sewage pipelines are also a reason behind Chandigarh’s bad ranking in cleanness survey, which was announced by the Centre recently.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App