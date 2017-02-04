Secretariat stenographer arrested for molesting minor

A 48-year-OLD steno for the UT secretariat, Joginder Singh, has been arrested for sexually exploiting a 12-year old student of class V near her house in Sector 41 on Friday. The accused Singh is also a resident of Sector 41 and a neighbour of the victim’s family. Singh was charged for molestation and different provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He has been sent to judicial custody for fourteen days. The accused is married and a father of two children. The minor victim has recorded her statement under Section 164 of the CrPC before a local magistrate. Police sources said in her statement before the magistrate, the victim narrated the sequence of events in which the accused molested her.

Sources said Singh had been arrested for creating nuisance in his locality and indulging in heated arguments with the parents of the victim some days ago. Earlier, he was arrested under Section 107/151 of the CrPC.

A relative of the victim, requesting anonymity, said, “Singh had also threatened the victim with dire consequences if she disclosed it to anyone. He committed the crime when the girl was going to meet one of her female friends. She narrated the entire incident to her family members, who reported it to the local police.”

DSP (south) Deepak Yadav said, “As we received a complaint from the victim, an FIR was lodged immediately against the steno, Joginder Singh. A report about his involvement in the crime was forwarded to the Chandigarh administration for further departmental action.” A case was registered at the Sector 39 police station.