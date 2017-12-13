Second ODI between India, Sri Lanka: After BCCI assurance on dues, police provide security cover to cricket teams

Chandigarh Police escort Sri Lanka players on way to IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday. Jaipal Singh Chandigarh Police escort Sri Lanka players on way to IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday. Jaipal Singh

THE CHANDIGARH Police on Tuesday agreed to provide security cover to cricket teams of India and Sri Lanka after getting an assurance from the BCCI that their pending dues related to the earlier security arrangements for the team players would be paid shortly.

Three police vehicles — two PCR Gypsies, one Quick Reaction Team (QRT) vehicle — and two dozen police personnel were deployed in the security cover of players.

On Tuesday, the hotel management of The Lalit too deployed a dozen bouncers inside the hotel premises in view of the presence of two international cricket teams.

A senior police officer requesting anonymity said, “Although the schedule of arrival of cricket teams reached us a couple of days ago, we had decided not to provide security cover to cricket teams as BCCI still has to pay around Rs 1 crore to Chandigarh Police. On Tuesday, we received an assurance from officers of BCCI that dues will be cleared shortly. That’s why we provided them a limited security cover.”

Asked if the Chandigarh Police would accompany the players outside the hotel, the police officer said, “We are only bound to provide security as per the BCCI schedule. From Chandigarh International Airport to The Lalit hotel, from hotel to PCA stadium, and vice versa.”

DSP Udaypal Rawat was deputed as camp commander at The Lalit hotel at IT park in Manimajra.

The Indian cricket team arrived in Chandigarh on Monday and Sri Lankan cricket team came from Dharamshala on Tuesday.

In the past too, the Chandigarh Police had withdrawn security for Kings XI Punjab team at the PCA Stadium during their first match in the 2015 IPL apart from denying special security due to pending dues of Rs 8.92 crore after the audit objections in 2013.

“Yesterday as the Indian cricket team arrived at the Mohal airport, Punjab Police escorted the team buses and provided security. Both Chandigarh Police and Punjab Police have been helping us with the security. Th hotel, where the teams are staying, had its own security arrangements and Chandigarh Police has been provided one room in the hotel. Regarding the payment of the dues to the Chandigarh Police, there is some confusion and it is a secondary issue at present,” said R P Singla, honorary secretary, Punjab Cricket Association.

