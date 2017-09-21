Second accused uncle of rape victim sent to 2-day police custody

The second accused uncle of the girl was arrested following her disclosure in statements under Sectoin 164 CrPC which were recorded again by the court (Representational Image) The second accused uncle of the girl was arrested following her disclosure in statements under Sectoin 164 CrPC which were recorded again by the court (Representational Image)

The accused uncle of the 10-year-old rape victim, who was arrested on Tuesday evening, has been sent to police remand for two days by the court. The uncle was produced in court on Wednesday. The prosecution sought police remand for the accused to find out whether more people were involved in sexually harassing the victim girl. So, police sought two days’ remand from the court and was granted the same.

The second accused uncle of the girl was arrested following her disclosure in statements under Sectoin 164 CrPC which were recorded again by the court. The second accused is the younger brother of the accused uncle arrested earlier. The accused, who is 42 years old, has been staying with his elder brother at a place in Sector 37.

Girl counselled at women’s police station

The rape victim, meanwhile, was counselled for three hours by a social welfare department team along with police officials again on Wednesday. The girl was asked about how frequently the second accused uncle used to meet her. Police sources said the victim’s younger sister may also be counselled and asked about both the accused.

“This time, we will not hurry in getting the DNA of the second accused done. Instead, we will examine the victim and her family and only after being confirmed, will the police move for DNA,” said a police official.

The 10-year-old rape victim has given birth to a girl at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 on August 17. The accused uncle of the victim is in judicial custody.

The DNA report of the accused uncle did not match with the newborn baby following which the police filed an application for further investigation in the case, which was allowed by the court. The police have also filed an application to conduct DNA test of the victim, of the accused again and the newborn baby.

