Section 144 in Chandigarh for next 60 days

THE CHANDIGARH administration has imposed Section 144 CrPC in the city for the next 60 days. (Representational) THE CHANDIGARH administration has imposed Section 144 CrPC in the city for the next 60 days. (Representational)

THE CHANDIGARH administration has imposed Section 144 CrPC in the city for the next 60 days. Due to the possibility of a law and order problem, security threats and the possibility of misuse of weapons by antisocial and others can create panic among the public and as such, there is every apprehension of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility besides danger to human life and safety by the display of weapons, stated a press release issued by the Chandigarh Administration.

Ajit Balaji Joshi, IAS, District Magistrate, Chandigarh, said carrying of all kinds of firearms, lethal weapons, lathis, spears, javelins, tridents, swords, knives, daggers, iron rods and others within the Union Territory of Chandigarh in connection with the aforesaid matters would cause obstruction, annoyance or injury to persons lawfully employed, disturb public peace and tranquillity and cause riots and that immediate action is necessary for prevention of the same.

The release further stated that therefore, Ajit Balaji Joshi, IAS, District Magistrate, Chandigarh, hereby prohibits as measure of emergency, the public generally or any member thereof from carrying firearms, lethal weapons, lathis, spears and javelins, tridents, swords, knives, daggers, iron rods, etc., within the limits of Union Territory of Chandigarh for 60 days.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App