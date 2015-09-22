Seats vacant in schools under EWS category six months after admission

Of the 683 seats reserved under the Right To Education Act for the economic weaker section (EWS) and disadvantaged students, 128 are lying vacant in some of the unaided, recognised private schools of the city.

The new academic session had started six months ago. Some of the schools mentioned in the list are Shishu Niketan Model School, Sector 43; Banyan Tree School, Sector 48; Gyandeep Model High School, Sector 20; St Stephen’s School, Sector 45 and Manav Mangal School, Sector 21.

Of the total 82 private schools in the city, 57 are bound to admit students under 25 percent EWS category. Of those 57 schools, only one – Vivek High School, Sector 38 – has not submitted its details yet as to how many students it has admitted under the reserved category. Though the school had claimed the minority status last year, the UT education department has not accepted it yet as the judgment in the case has been reserved by the National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions (NCMEI).

The admission process in these schools was completed by March, while the schools gave the required information in regard to the EWS seats by the end of May.

Some of the schools that have filled up all their EWS seats under the RTE Act, include Bhavan Vidyalaya School in Sector 33 with 25 seats, Chitkara International School in Sector 25 with 16 reserved seats, Stepping Stones School in Sector 38 with 20 seats, Strawberry Field World School in Sector 26 with 40 seats, Delhi Public School in Sector 40 with 37 seats and St Soldiers International School in Sector 28 with 22 seats.

The schools, where the most number of seats are still vacant include Shishu Niketan Model School in Sector 43 with 11 seats, St Stephen’s School and Shishu Niketan in Sector 22 with seven seats, Bal Niketan Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 37 with 22 seats and Adarsh Public School in Sector 20 with four seats.

Most of the school heads stated that the seats have not been left vacant deliberately, but because there are no more EWS students in their areas who came to apply for admission. The schools that had not filled the requisite number of EWS seats under the UT administration’s land allotment scheme, the UT estate office had issued them showcause notices for which they have been called for a hearing beginning September 24 onwards.

