SDM graft case: Chandigarh, Municipal Corporation to probe all notices sent by Shilpy Pattar during her stint in city

THE SUB-DIVISIONAL Magistrate (SDM), Shilpy Pattar, who was arrested on Sunday morning on graft charges by CBI, was served three show-cause notices during her stint as Secretary, Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB). She was served notices by her superior officers for “deliberately sitting on the files” and “harassing general public”. The Chandigarh Administration and Municipal Corporation are now going to probe all the notices that she sent to people in her official capacity as SDM (East), Joint Commissioner (MC) and Chief Fire Officer.

Highly placed sources in the UT Administration told Chandigarh Newsline that these show-cause notices were part of the reason for which she was transferred out of CHB. “However, it was not recorded on her official file as reason for her transfer. But the senior officers were aware of her questionable conduct,” a senior officer said, requesting anonymity.

Citing a particular case of a prominent city-based jeweller, the officer added, “In one of the e-auctions held earlier this year, a jeweller took a three-bay shop for a whopping Rs 27.44 crore. Despite making all the payments and completing all the formalities, Shilpy was deliberately sitting on the file and did not do her official part. She had to clear the file and send it to her senior officers for final formalities. This was not an isolated case. There were a few more such cases, where it was found that she was not clearing the files without any tangible reason.”

A 2013 batch Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officer, she had been holding multiple charges because of lack of officers. In June, she was stripped of the charge of Secretary, CHB but she continued to hold other charges, including Joint Commissioner (Municipal Corporation), Chief Fire Officer and an additional charge of SDM (East).

During the nine-hour-long raid and search operation at her official accommodation in Sector 27, CBI found various “luxury items”, which the agency claims she could not have afforded to have with her given salary. Her husband Dheeraj Pattar, who was also arrested on charges of criminal conspiracy, works in a private firm.

Sources said that during her stint in the CHB, Shilpy had a tiff with Chief Engineer Rajeev Singla. It was Singla who had complained to the board’s chairman and the CEO, accusing Shilpy of not clearing important files and returning them without her comments. When Singla started pointing it out to the senior officers, Shilpy had moved a complaint against him to UT Adviser Parimal Rai, alleging misbehaviour and bypassing of her.

Senior officers told Chandigarh Newsline that when they heard both Singla and Shilpy, they could not find any merit in her allegations and subsequently she also withdrew her complaint.

In her four-year-long career, Shilpy had remained on various posts in Panchkula and Chandigarh. She had also remained Secretary, HAFED, General Manager (Tourism Department), and SDM, Naraingarh, before joining UT Administration on deputation in 2016.

The UT Administration and Municipal Corporation are now likely to probe all the notices that Shilpy had sent in her official capacity as SDM (East), Joint Commissioner (Municipal Corporation) and Chief Fire Officer.

A senior officer said that they would check all the notices sent by her in the capacity of SDM East and check if these were actually meant for “genuine violations” committed by people.

Mayor Asha Jaswal told Chandigarh Newsline that she would ask officials to check how many notices were sent by Shilpy as Joint Commissioner and Chief Fire Officer and for what violations. “Although complainants in such cases come forward themselves, we will still ask the officers to check for what violations Pattar had sent the notices,” Jaswal said.

