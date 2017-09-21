Scrapping of EWS housing scheme: Applicants threaten to move court against Punjab govt

Greater Mohali Area Development Authority Greater Mohali Area Development Authority

After the state government scrapped the housing scheme for economically weaker sections of society in the state, successful applicants are up in arms against the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA). They have also threatened to move court against the government for being cheated. Some of the applicants also reached the Municipal Corporation and GMADA office to find out why the scheme was scrapped.

Mani Shankar, a resident of Kharar, said he had applied for the scheme and his name was selected in the draw of lots carried out by GMADA last November. He added that he came to know that the scheme was scrapped and went to the GMADA office where officers asked him to apply afresh. He said he had applied in Aero City to buy a 100 sq yard plot in 2010 but he did not get it. So, when the government launched the scheme in May last year, he again applied as the scheme was for the economically weaker section.

“My monthly income is low. I thought I would get a home on subsidised rate. But all my dreams were shattered when the scheme was scrapped,” Mani added.

Vijaypal, a resident of Sector 70 who was also selected to get a home under the scheme, said his monthly income was Rs 12,000 and he got a home in the scheme. He said he would get in touch with some more people and then they would move court. “I was happy to get a home, but again I have to apply now. People are being cheated. The scheme was not according to the perimeters of the central government. So, how was it launched? The officials, who were instrumental in the launch of the scheme, should be held responsible and the government must take action against them and also give home to successful candidates in the draw of lots,” said Vijaypal.

Vishal, a resident of Kharar, said he had consulted with the lawyer and they were planning to file a public interest litigation in the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the government’s decision.

In Mohali, a total of 7,100 people applied following which GMADA carried out a draw of lots in November last year. As many as 5,000 people were successful in getting the homes. The homes were to be built near Sohana where 10 acres of land were identified by the district administration.

