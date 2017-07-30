Schoolchildren to get fortified mid-day meal from August

The project would be launched with the aim of providing nutritional food to the students, which is missing at present. The project would be launched with the aim of providing nutritional food to the students, which is missing at present.

Come August and around 80,000 students studying at various government schools in the city will be getting fortified mid-day meal. The NGO Path and Gain organisation would be providing four free-of-cost machines to fortify the food after which the Education Department will distribute fortified meals in all schools and Anganwadis so that all students are covered under the health benefits.

Recently, the Chandigarh health department in collaboration with Food Safety and Standards Department and education department decided to launch fortified Mid-Day Meal programme for several students studying at various government schools in Chandigarh.

The project would be launched with the aim of providing nutritional food to the students, which is missing at present. After the fortification, the students would be able to have a food enriched in iron, folic acids, and other vital vitamins.

