Scam in Big B’s name: Accused used different addresses for different documents, say police

Five days after a Kharar-based man duped some educational institutes and budding artistes, the police on Monday found some documents, including an Aadhaar card, voter card and papers related to a vehicle. The police came to know that accused Harry Bhatt used different addresses for all the documents. “We found that the documents related to the car owned by Bhatt were fake. We verified it from Gujarat government’s transport department. They told us that the documents used for preparing the car’s registration were fake,” a police official said.

The official added that they found some photocopies with Bhatt’s picture but the addresses mentioned in the documents were fake. These documents were prepared on local addresses where Bhatt used to stay at Kharar.

“Our teams have reached Madhya Pradesh, where the accused went after he boarded a truck from a dhaba in Agra. We cannot disclose the location. After leaving Agra, the accused switched on his phone. Then he switched it off within seconds,” the official said.

Sources in the police said that they came to know that Bhatt had also bought a SIM card from Ambala which he used twice to call one of his friends. The police teams, according to the officials, will soon trace Bhatt’s friend who lives near Shamli on Haryana-UP border.

The SHO of Kharar (city) police station, Inspector Satnam Singh, said that they were yet to trace the whereabouts of Yogesh Goel, a manager in a private bank who was also booked along with Bhatt and his wife Dolly.

The police released the two truck drivers — one of them belonging to Fatehgarh Sahib and the other to Murthal — who were detained on Sunday for questioning. Both moved Bhatt’s luggage on February 21 when the latter was fleeing the city.