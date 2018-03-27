SC/ST Act: Resolution asking Centre to seek review passed by Punjab Assembly

The minister said that the Prevention of Atrocities Act had been introduced under the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, and that now the SC has given a ruling that no case can be registered under this Act without first getting an inquiry done from an officer of the rank of SP. The minister said that the Prevention of Atrocities Act had been introduced under the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, and that now the SC has given a ruling that no case can be registered under this Act without first getting an inquiry done from an officer of the rank of SP.

Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Monday passed a unanimous resolution urging the Centre to take firm steps to seek review in Supreme Court to protect the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Schedules Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, in view of the decision of the apex court which has diluted the the provision of automatic arrest of the accused.

The issue was raised by Congress MLA from Jalandhar (West), Sushil Rinku, who said that the Act had been diluted due to inadequate legal representation by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. He said that the Attorney General had failed to appear in the case before the Supreme Court and that a junior legal officer was asked to attend to the case. Rinku said that the House should pass a unanimous resolution condemning the anti-Dalit attitude of the central government and asking it to challenge the SC ruling adequately or bring an amendment of the Act in Parliament to retain old provisions of the Act.

There was considerable commotion in the house as the Speaker had already announced that Zero Hour had ended and he had called for resolutions to be introduced by respective MLAs. Technical Education and Industrial Training Minister Charanjit Singh Channi argued vigorously with the Speaker about Rinku’s suggestion to be discussed even as MLAs from AAP and SAD-BJP ranks too appeared to be wanting to speak on the issue. Eventually the Speaker gave in to the persistent demands of Channi and allowed him to speak.

The minister said that the Prevention of Atrocities Act had been introduced under the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, and that now the SC has given a ruling that no case can be registered under this Act without first getting an inquiry done from an officer of the rank of SP. “This has happened because the central government is against the Dalits. The AG did not appear before the Supreme Court and instead sent a junior. They consider us as ‘dushman jamaat’,” he alleged.

Amid all this din, the Speaker asked the House if they were all in favour of the resolution and then announced that it had been passed. The exact wording of the resolution was not clear at the time when it was passed.

The passing of this resolution was followed by the AAP MLAs gathering and shouting slogans against the government. They were holding placards which demanded release of arrears due to the pensioners and waiver of farm loans. After a brief round of slogan shouting, the AAP MLAs trooped out of the House in protest.

Earlier, Amritsar MLA Sunil Datti, during the Calling Attention Motion, made an impassioned plea that the BRTS project launched by the SAD-BJP government in Amritsar was a complete mess and that the government should take a call on whether it was to be continued or it should be scrapped.

Finance Minister Manpreet Badal and Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, both, conceded that the project had been a non-starter, but said an effort will be made to bring it back on track. Describing it as a “half baked and ill-conceived project’, Badal said that almost Rs 500 crores had been spent on it. “A group of ministers will be formed and we will make a serious effort to run this project,” he said. Navjot Sidhu said that almost 150 buses were gathering dust in the project and that if a grant of Rs 30 crore as running cost was given to his department then an attempt can be made to run it on world-class pattern.

