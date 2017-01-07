Satya Pal Jain violated service rules by campaigning for BJP candidate in Chandigarh MC polls, alleges Congress

Under the rules a person appointed to a government position has to inform the government if any of his family members participate in such political activities. (Express Photo) Under the rules a person appointed to a government position has to inform the government if any of his family members participate in such political activities. (Express Photo)

General Secretary of Congress Sandeep Bhardwaj, who contested the Municipal Corporation polls from ward 22, has submitted a representation to the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice in New Delhi, in which he requested that action be taken against Additional Solicitor General of India, Satya Pal Jain. The letter states Jain actively campaigned for BJP candidate Davesh Moudgil in these elections, which is in violation of service rules as well as the code of conduct.

Bhardwaj lost the election to Moudgil, who was fielded by the BJP from the same ward.

”The appointments to the office of the Additional Solicitor General of India and that of the Member, Law Commission of India, are government appointments under the rules, and the offices so held are offices of profit. Rules prohibit any such person from actively participating in election campaigns to political bodies by himself or by member of such persons’ members of the family,” he stated in his letter.

Under the rules, the letter mentioned, a person appointed to a government position has to inform the government if any of his family members participate in such political activities.

Narrating the procedure for the appointment of an Additional Solicitor General of India in the representation, Bhardwaj stated that a member of the Law Commission of India or the Additional Solicitor General of India is appointed by an Appointment Committee on a proposal moved by Joint Secretary/Law Secretary in the Department of Legal Affairs. Upon obtaining approval of the Union Law and Justice Minister, the proposal is sent back to the Appointment Committee of the cabinet for approval. Bhardwaj stressed that the appointment of the Additional Solicitor General is in conformity with the constitutionally mandated Law Officers (Conditions of Service) Rules, 1987.

”Being a member of the Law Commission of India, Satya Pal Jain is an employee of the central government,” he said.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Satya Pal Jain said, “ I did not violate any service rules or code of conduct. The Congress is frustrated over its defeat. Initially, they said that EVMs were tampered with, and now this allegation.”