Satlok Ashram building row: Rampal’s followers told to vacate by Feb 5

Residents of Singhpura village in Rohtak on Friday asked followers of controversial preacher Rampal to vacate the building of “Satlok Ashram” by February 5.

A day before, there was a scuffle between Rampal’s followers and residents of Singhpura village over the removal of “Satlok Ashram” being being built in an restricted area near the National Highway.

Singhpura sarpanch Parmod Kumar said the representatives of 14 villages and followers of Rampal participated in the panchayat. “Now, we have planned to open a gaushala in the building,” he said.

Officials of Town and Country Planning department and police had reached the spot with JBC machines to demolish the structure coming up in about 1-acre area on the Hisar-Jind Bypass Road on Thursday.

Rampal’s followers also reached the spot to stop the authorities from pulling down the structure.

On the other hand, residents of Singhpura village were supporting the authorities leading to a scuffle between the two groups.