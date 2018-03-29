Sarpanch sends back notices on illegal mining, says farmers not in village

The sarpanch of Kakrali village in Mohali district has sent back the recovery notices issued by mining department to seven farmers for allegedly giving their land for illegal mining. The District Mining Officer (DMO) has initiated an inquiry into the issue. According to sources, the mining department had sent a total of 45 notices to the farmers of Mubarikpur, Pandwala and Kakrali villages for the recovery of the damage done to the land due to the illegal mining in the last week of February.

Kakrali village sarpanch Satpal Sharma, however, sent back the seven notices, which were sent to Surjeet Singh, Ajaib Kaur, Jaswinder Kaur, Tarsem Singh, Gurmel Singh, Gian Singh and Jaswinder Singh, to the mining department in Mohali, early this week. The sarpanch said that these farmers were “not living in the village”. “We received the notices of the farmers who were living in the village. But, we can not receive the notices on the behalf of those farmers who are not living in the village,” said the sarpanch.

DMO Simarpreet Kaur Dhillon confirmed the development and said that she sent the notices on the basis of the report of Derabassi Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) after the deputy commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal conducted a joint raid in Mubarikpur area in the last week of February. “I had sent a letter to the SDM’s office as well as to the Derabassi block-level mining officer to check that whether the farmers are living in the village or not,” she said. She added that she also directed the block-level mining officer to check how the sarpanch returned the notices, while the SDM office’s report mentioned the names of these farmers.

