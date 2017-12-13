Sarpanch murder: Brother seeks probe transfer; High Court issues notices to NIA, CBI

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the National Investigating Agency and Central Bureau of Investigation on a plea seeking transfer of the probe to either of the agencies into the killing of Khurda sarpanch Satnam Singh, who was killed in front of the Sector 38 gurdwara in April

this year.

The petition, filed by Satnam’s brother Parminder Singh, has alleged that the Chandigarh Police is “not conducting a fair, proper and impartial investigation” into the matter “in order to help the accused persons” and is deliberately delaying the probe.

“The accused persons are roaming freely in Chandigarh and Punjab despite the fact that some of the accused persons are gangsters of Vicky Gounder gang and are wanted by the police of various states, including state of Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, and UT Chandigarh as they are wanted in (a) number of FIRs including murder, dacoity, extortion cases,” Parminder has said in the plea filed through advocate Mohinder Kumar.

Stating that the police have failed to arrest the remaining accused in the case, Parminder has said that he has no faith in the police and the investigation needs to be handed over to either the NIA or the CBI as the accused involved in the murder of his brother are wanted by the police of various states and “are operating and have criminal network of national and international level and have links with the terrorists”.

Parminder has said during the probe it has been found that his brother’s driver Nirmal Singh, who is the complainant in the case, was in constant touch with the accused and it was he who had called his brother to come out of gurdwara when the latter was shot dead.

“Till date the Chandigarh Police could arrest only three accused persons namely Tirath, Arshdeep and Chanpreet Singh @ Channa in the present murder case…and have failed to arrest the remaining accused persons named in the statement of the petitioner,” the plea reads, adding that Nirmal also needs to be added as an accused in the case.

Alleging that the police also failed to present challan in the case within the stipulated period of 90 days, Parminder has said that it has already resulted in the bail of the two accused, Tirath and Arshdeep. A number of crimes in which the members of Vicky Gounder gang are involved have also been cited in the case.

“As per the news report 11.04.2017 published in the newspaper namely The Indian Express/Chandigarh Newsline, one of the assailants/accused in the present murder case … identified as Harwinder Singh Rinda, a resident of Nanded Sahib in Maharashtra, has also been involved in a firing incident that took place at Panjab University, Chandigarh, in October 2016,” reads the plea.

On Monday, notices were also issued to the Chandigarh Administration, DGP, SSP and SHO of the Maloya police station.

