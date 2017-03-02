Chandigarh: MC blacklists Selvel Media for two years

The municipal commissioner on Wednesday blacklisted Selvel Media for two years for failing to pay dues of Rs 16.5 crore as advertisement and license fee for maintaining 86 toilet blocks in the city. The Selvel Media was given the contract for operating and maintaining 86 toilet blocks from 2007 to 2014.

In his orders, municipal commissioner Baldeo Purushartha said the company failed to provide proper services to the people and also caused monetary loss to the municipal corporation.

The company has been debarred for participating in any future tendering process for two years.

K A Thomas, manager administration, Selvel Media, said” “It is a clear case of vendetta and action of debarring the company for two years is devoid of any merit. We have already complied with the instructions of MC in the hearing proceeding and we shall take legal recourse against the action of M”.”

After an investigation of nearly two years of filling of an FIR in the case pertaining to operation and maintenance of 86 public toilets under the jurisdiction of the civic body, the CBI in last October filed a challan in a local CBI court, wherein alleged loss of Rs 13.66 crore has now been drastically reduced to Rs 25 lakh.

The CBI, in its FIR in December 2014, alleged that a total loss of Rs 13.66 crore the municipal corporation has suffered in the contract of operation and maintenance of 86 public toilets allotted to Selvel Media has now after two years of investigation is left with only Rs 25 lakh.

The civic body kept sending communiques to the company to pay off the dues, but in vain.