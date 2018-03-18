Sangeet sabha pays homage to Ustad Munawar Ali Khan

Artistes perform at Tagore Theatre in Sector 18, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Express Artistes perform at Tagore Theatre in Sector 18, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Express

Triveni Sangeet Sabha paid a homage to late Ustad Munawar Ali Khan of Kasur Patiala Gharana on Sunday evening at Tagore Theatre. An audio-visual presentation on Uustad Munawar Ali by Niharika Popli was projected. This was followed by vocal recitals by Ustad sahib’s son Raza Ali Khan and his two nephews Ustad Mazar AlI and Awaad Ali Khan. Chandigarh-based Primila Puri, his disciple, also sang.

Ustad Munawar Ali Khan was born in 1930 in Lahore. He was the son of the legendry maestro Padmabhushan Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan and trained under his father and his uncle Ustad Barkat Ali Khan. Munawar Ali Khan had a full-throated, powerful voice with open aakar, which adapted itself to different styles of bandishes like khayal, thumri, dadra and after his father’s death in 1968, he became a worthy representative and the ‘Khalifa’ of the Kasur Patiala Gharana. He created many khyals, thumris, geets and ghazals and sang brilliantly difficult ragas of his gharana and also created a new raga named Malini Basant.

Tragically, Munawar Ali Khan Sahib died at the peak of his career, at the age of 59 in Kolkata in 1989. The Kasur Patiala legacy is now carried on by his son Raza Ali Khan and his nephews Jawaad Ali Khan, Mazhar Ali Khan and Naqi Ali Khan.

