Samjhauta blast: NIA court wants early disposal of case

With only 25 witnesses left to be examined in the trial of 2007 Samjhauta Express blast case, the Special NIA Court at Panchkula has directed the prosecution to make efforts to examine maximum number of witnesses on the dates fixed for hearing. It further said that the trial warrants an early disposal as the accused have been behind the bars for more than five years.

Out of the 299 witnesses, 274 witnesses have been examined by the court during the ongoing trial. Out of the remaining 25 witnesses, 13 are Pakistani citizens who were recently sent a communication by the trial court about the summons through the Ministry of External Affairs. Lawyers appearing in the in-camera hearing of the case told The Indian Express that two witnesses have also been given up by the NIA since April.

Among the two official witnesses, Dr Satish Kumar Gupta was given up by the NIA last week while another witness DSP Vijender Singh was given up by the NIA last month. Many witnesses in the past have turned hostile in the trial going on since 2013.

The Special Judge hearing the case in an order passed on May 4 has expressed displeasure over the slow progress in the trial and said that that the prosecution serves only one or two witnesses for the dates fixed by court despite the fact that two days are dedicated for the hearing every alternate week.

The trial in the case is now listed for hearing on May 18 and May 19. At least five witnesses have been summoned for examination on the two days. The 13 Pakistani witnesses have already been summoned for examination on August 3 and August 4. The foreign witnesses had been summoned last year also but there had been no communication from Pakistan regarding their visit to India.

Sixty eight people including 43 Pakistani citizens, 10 Indian citizens and 15 unidentified people had been killed in the blast at Panipat on February 18, 2007. Twelve people including 10 Pakistanis and two Indians were also injured in the terrorist attack.

Three accused, Kamal Chauhan, Rajinder Chaudhary and Lokesh Sharma are in judicial custody in Central Jail Ambala. Swami Aseemanand, the prime accused in the case, had been granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2015. Three accused, Amit, Ramchandra Kalsangra and Sandeep Dange have been declared as proclaimed offenders in the case.

