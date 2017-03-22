Saketri murder case: Three sent to police custody for four days

The accused at Panchkula court on Tuesday. Jaipal Singh The accused at Panchkula court on Tuesday. Jaipal Singh

THE MARUTI Swift that was used in the murder of Virender Singh, 26, of Saketri, was being driven by Manmeet Singh, alias Monty, son of INLD councilor Kuljit Kaur Waraich, and another Swift was being driven by Manjot Singh, who, along with two others, was arrested Monday.

Manjot, Barminder Singh and Jashanpreet Singh were produced in a local court and remanded in four days’ police custody Tuesday. The trio, who are students, were nabbed from near Chandigarh Group of College (CGC) in Landra, Mohali.

DCP (Panchkula) Anil Dhawan said, “One more assailant, who was involved in the crime along with eight others, is still absconding and a search is on. A total of five sharp-edged weapons have been recovered from the possession of accused.”

Though eyewitness claimed that bullets were fired by the assailants, police have been failed to recover a single bullet shell from the spot. The alleged mastermind Manmeet, along with his cousin, Harman, was arrested on March 14, the day after the crime. Family members of victim had staged a protest on the day.

On March 13, a group of more than eight youths forcefully entered the house of Avtar, reportedly fired gunshots, abducted Virender and dragged him to death and escaped. A case of murder and other relevant sections was registered at Mansa Devi police station.

According to information, the actual target of assailants was Avtar Singh, cousin brother of victim Virender, but somehow, assailants captured Virender, thrashed and abducted him and dragged him under one of the Swifts out of two, in which assailants had arrived. A case was registered at Mansa Devi police station.

