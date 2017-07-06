Sai Mandir burglary: Shop owner arrested for giving SIM cards to accused

Their interrogation revealed the name of Suraj Parkash, who had provided them two SIMs on a fake identity of Deepak Kumar Their interrogation revealed the name of Suraj Parkash, who had provided them two SIMs on a fake identity of Deepak Kumar

THE OWNER of a mobile shop in Burail, Mobilezoom, Suraj Parkash, was arrested on Wednesday for providing two SIM cards against fake identities to two men, accused of stealing Rs 3.47 lakh from Sai Mandir at Sector 29, here.

The accused Suraj Parkash is a resident of Badmajra in Mohali. Police have recovered the identity documents, against which the SIM cards were issued to the accused, Amarjeet Singh, alias Sonu, and Ajay Kumar, from Suraj. The accused has been remanded in judicial custody.

Inspector Narinder Patial of Operations Cell said, “The identity documents belong to one Deepak Verma, who has also lodged a complaint against the accused Sonu, a resident of Sector 29. Accused Suraj and Sonu were known to each other as they were running mobile shops. Both the issued SIM cards to Sonu and Ajay belong to one telecom company and we are probing the role of officials of that telecommunication company, too.”

Sonu and Ajay were arrested on July 2. The two committed burglary at the Sai Mandir on June 30. Entering the shrine covering his face, Sonu disabled CCTV cameras, broke the lock of one of the cashboxes and stole the money. Ajay helped Sonu escape after the theft.

Their interrogation revealed the name of Suraj Parkash, who had provided them two SIMs on a fake identity of Deepak Kumar. Deepak’s documents included his voter card and Aadhaar card. During interrogation, Sonu said he had a mobile shop at Kajheri and suffered a huge loss in business and that he was a regular visitor to the Sector 29 Sai Mandir for the last seven to eight years.

Also, he had planned to steal the money from the Dan Patra of the temple because being a regular visitor he knew the layout. On July 23, Sonu bought two SIMs from the shop of Suraj on the basis of fake identity. On June 28, he had planned the theft with Ajay and also did a recce on how to enter and exit the temple. A case has been registered at Industrial Area police station.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App