Budget session begins today: SAD objects to any obit reference to KPS Gill

The Budget Session of the Punjab Assembly, which commences Wednesday, is set for a stormy start with the SAD telling the state’s Congress government that former DGP KPS Gill’s name should not be included in the obituary references. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal has written a letter to CM Captain Amarinder Singh and the Speaker Rana K P Singh demanding Gill’s name not be included in the obituary references on the first day of the Budget Session.

Speaking to The Indian Express, SAD MP from Anandpur Sahib, Prem Singh Chandumajra, said the CM had himself admitted in a statement that 21 militants, whose surrender he had arranged in the early 1990s, were killed in fake encounter by the state police. He said Gill was the DGP at the time and therefore an obituary reference should not be made for a person under who’s watch the killings took place.

Meanwhile, all three principal political parties in the state, Congress, AAP and SAD, on Tuesday held meetings of their respective legislative groups in order to finalise the agenda for the Budget Session.

Leader of Opposition HS Phoolka said his party AAP had decided to introduce an adjournment motion against Rana Gurjit Singh on June 15 in the Assembly session on his alleged role in the sand mine auction. “We have finalised our floor strategy today and would also be raising the issue of the recent suicide by a woman police constable near Ludhiana following harassment from her senior officers. The government has not implemented the Vishakha guidelines as mandated by the Supreme Court.”

The Congress, meanwhile, had called a meeting of its legislators in the evening to prepare its strategy for the session.

