SAD MP Sher Singh Ghubaya’s son finally joins Congress

Days after Punjab’s Vigilance Bureau (VB) raid on their college in Jalalabad, recalcitrant SAD MP from Ferozepur Sher Singh Ghubaya’s son Davinder Singh Ghubaya and brother Munsha Ghubaya joined the Congress in the presence of Punjab Congress president Capt Amarinder Singh in Delhi on Wednesday. On December 6, VB had raided Ghubaya Institute of Engineering and Technology in Jalalabad, a few hours before Davinder was to join Congress, and confiscated records of the college.

Davinder is being considered by the Congress as its candidate from Fazilka, something which has already upset the other ticket claimants in the party. Former Congress MLA Dr Mohinder Kumar Rinwa, a ticket claimant from Fazilka, said he would have to think about his future course of action. “I will not sit quiet if he is given the ticket. This is shocking. Father is a SAD MP and the son would be Congress ticket contender. Are they not proving the allegations of AAP that Congress and SAD are contesting the elections together to rout AAP?” asked Dr Rinwa.

Sources in Congress said Ghubaya was asking for tickets for his supporters from two constituencies, Fazilka and Balluana, with a promise that he would help Congress win these seats given his influence on the Rai Sikh community, predominant in these constituencies.

Senior Ghubaya, sources said, has decided not to resign from SAD, instead waiting for the party to expel him so that he is able to retain his membership of Parliament under the anti-defection law. Ghubaya, it is learnt, wanted a SAD ticket either for his son or wife from Fazilka or Ferozepore (Rural) in upcoming Assembly election. But it was denied as Fazilka is a seat left by SAD for its ally BJP. The SAD did not want to consider either of them for Ferozepore.

Sher Singh Ghubaya had defeated former CLP leader and a close aide of Amarinder, Sunil Kumar Jakhar, from Ferozepore in Lok Sabha elections. His son’s induction into Congress is set to annoy Jakhar, who has stood by Amarinder even when most of other MLAs had switched sides and joined hands with the then Punjab Congress president Partap Singh Bajwa.