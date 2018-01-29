SAD leader’s half-burnt body found, probe on

The half-burnt body of a local Akali Dal leader was found from the fields in Bherua village in Hoshiarpur district on Sunday afternoon. Police so far has not ascrentained how Gurnam Singh (47) died. It is working on various theories, including sucide, mishap.

SHO Rajesh Arora of Sadar Police station, Hoshiarpur told The Indian Express that prima facie it doesn’t seem murder because nothing of that sort had come to light yet. He said that it could either be suicide or mishap as his body was lying under the motorcycle which had caught fire and got burnt.

Gurnam, a resident of Mannan village, was senior vice president of district SAD (Rural). The villagers spotted the body and alerted police. Police recovered his half-burnt body and burnt motorbike from the fields and sent body for postmortem. The deceased owned 10 acre farm land. The family said that they did not have no enmity with anyone. The deceased is survived by his wife and four children, including three daughters.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App