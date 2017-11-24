SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal meets SGPC members

Sukhbir Singh Badal (Express photo/Jasbir Malhi) Sukhbir Singh Badal (Express photo/Jasbir Malhi)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal met more than 80 SGPC members on Thursday to take their views on the forthcoming elections to the post of President of the Committee on November 29.

The SAD president held one-to-one meetings with the SGPC members who owe the allegiance to SAD. They were asked to give feedback on the forthcoming elections and as well as panthic issues concerning the Sikh faith.

While SGPC members from Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh participated in the one-to-one meetings held at the party headquarters on Thursday, the remaining members will also meet the SAD president shortly.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App