SAD-BJP failed to nab our leader’s killers: RSS in Punjab

For the first time, the RSS in Punjab has criticised the previous SAD-BJP government for failing to nab the killers of its Punjab unit’s former co-president Brigadier Jagdish Gagneja (retired), who was shot in the heart of the city near Jyoti Chowk on August 7 last year.

He had died at DMC hospital in Ludhiana after battling for life for 47 days.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, RSS leader Ram Gopal, who is also media in-charge of Punjab for the organisation, said though the case was with the CBI now, the SAD-BJP government had failed to arrest the killers.

Gopal demanded that the new Congress government in the state arrest Gagneja’s killers. The case was handed over to the CBI after on August 25, 2016, 18 days after he was shot.

Gopal also said RSS would will organise a fair in Punjab in 2018 in which social workers from Hindu, Jain and Sikh communities would be invited.

