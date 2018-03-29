Punjab: SAD announces candidate for Shahkot bypoll

Congress and AAP are yet to announce their candidates from Shahkot. Congress and AAP are yet to announce their candidates from Shahkot.

The Akali Dal on Wednesday announced Naib Singh Kohar, the son of deceased SAD MLA Ajit Singh Kohar, as its candidate for the Shahkot Assembly bypoll. AAP leader Dr Amarjit Singh Thind also joined SAD on Wednesday. Thind was AAP candidate from Shahkot in 2017 assembly elections.

While announcing the SAD candidate, party president Sukhbir Badal said that the AAP leader, instead of joining ruling Congress from where he could have taken advantage for the constituency, had joined Akali Dal because everyone knows that Congress had failed on all accounts and will not rule for four more years. He said that Dr Thind met him just 15 days back and expressed to join SAD.

Sukhbir said that the real tribute to late former minister Ajit Singh Kohar would be to get his son elected by a margin of 30,000 votes as Kohar had won by a margin of 28,000 votes.

He said Naib Singh had already distinguished himself in public service by serving as sarpanch of his village for ten years besides serving as Chairman and MD of the Jalandhar Central Cooperative bank for ten years.

