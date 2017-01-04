SAD (Amritsar) seeks Governor’s help against arrests, raids

A delegation of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) leaders, including party general secretary Kushal Pal Singh Mann, patron of the party’s Youth Dal Emaan Singh Mann and Chandigarh unit president Gopal Singh Sidhuon Tuesday met Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore and submitted a memorandum protesting the arrest of “jathedar” Baljit Singh Daduwal, and police raids on other religious leader and party workers.

Daduwal was appointed “jathedar” by the November 2015 Sarbat Khalsa, which was rejected by the SGPC. The memorandum alleged that the arrest and raids were being carried out to prevent the Sarbat Khalsa-appointed jathedars from travelling to Patna Sahib for the 350th anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh in Patna. “We also appeal to your Excellency to ensure every Sikh from Punjab, including jathedars, are given free access to participate in the 350th Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh ji at Patna Sahib,” it said.

The delegation said Governor had assured them he “will ask for a report from the Government on these arrests”.