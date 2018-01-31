Sacked for viral video, BSF jawan seeks reinstatement

Tej Bahadur Yadav, in uniform and carrying his service rifle, had in January last year posted a video on Facebook, picked by other social media platforms, claiming poor quality food like watery ‘dal’ and burnt ‘chapatis’ were being served. (File) Tej Bahadur Yadav, in uniform and carrying his service rifle, had in January last year posted a video on Facebook, picked by other social media platforms, claiming poor quality food like watery ‘dal’ and burnt ‘chapatis’ were being served. (File)

Seeking his reinstatement with immediate effect in the Border Security Force (BSF), jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, who was sacked last year for complaining about the quality of food being served to soldiers in a viral video, said in a plea before the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday that he was illegally detained by the BSF just half-an-hour before his voluntary retirement and was later dismissed with no show cause notice issued to him.

Justice P B Bajanthari has issued a notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Director General of BSF and Commandants of 80 and 29 Battalion headquarters in Jammu & Kashmir for a response.

Yadav has termed his dismissal as “illegal, unjust, biased and arbitrary and violative of Article 21 of the Constitution of India and against the principle of natural justice”.

Yadav, a resident of Rattan Kalan village in Narnaul tehsil of Mahendergarh district in Haryana, had joined the BSF as a constable in 1996. In 2000, he was assigned the “light duty as plumber” after he was injured in an accident.

He hit the headlines in January last year when his video complaining about the “poor quality and quantity of food” at the administration base in Khet near Line of Control in Poonch district went viral on the social media.

“Our main contention is that a person who complained about food has been now deprived of food for a lifetime even when the NIA in its probe report said the video did not pose any threat to the nation and it was not of any defamatory nature,” said his counsel S P Yadav.

Yadav, who had sought voluntary retirement three months before the incident and was allowed to do with effect from January 31, has said that on January 16 last year, he was called by the Commandant of 29 Battalion headquarter BSF Mandi Mandir and forced to sign on some blank white papers with a threat that if he did not do so, his voluntary retirement would be cancelled.

“It was quite surprising how such an unfortunate incident happened that the petitioner was despotically detained just after half-an-hour before his retirement around 12:30 pm on 31.12.2017 and put into a barrack alone and the door bolted from outside, with a guard was enforced outside the barrack. Furthermore, at about 13:05 hours, Sub-Inspector Raghubir Singh, Line Officer, came to the petitioner in his barrack where he was illegally detained and forced him to receive the order copy whereby VRS of the petitioner was cancelled on 31.1.2017,” the plea reads.

Stating that he was allowed to communicate with his family only after orders from the Delhi High Court and remained under illegal detention of the BSF, Yadav has said that two chargesheets were issued against him on February 23. “The Summer Security Force Court (SSFC) passed an impugned Order vide dated 19.4.2017 whereby the petitioner was ‘Dismissed’ from the service,” the plea reads.

Yadav has said his appeal against the dismissal was also rejected by the Director General of BSF on November 20 and has sought all consequential benefits with the reinstatement in his plea. His case will now be taken up for hearing on May 28.

