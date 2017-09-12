Ryan school murder: Police yet to receive records of all school bus drivers, attendants

Gurugram: Police personnel move to control the protesters who set ablaze a liquor shop close to the Ryan International School in Gurugram on Sunday, two days after a 7-year-old class II student of the school was brutally murdered. PTI Photo. Gurugram: Police personnel move to control the protesters who set ablaze a liquor shop close to the Ryan International School in Gurugram on Sunday, two days after a 7-year-old class II student of the school was brutally murdered. PTI Photo.

IN THE wake of the killing of a schoolboy by a school bus driver in Gurgaon, Chandigarh Police has decided to introduce a mechanism to verify the antecedents of school bus drivers and conductors being employed by private and government schools here.

On Monday, the police department started deploying PCR Gypsies outside every school in the morning when students came to school and in the afternoon, when school closed. The system of transporting school students by school bus came under the purview of the State Transportation Policy for Students (STRAPS) of the Chandigarh administration, which is being looked after by the State Transport Authority (STA).

The matter came to the notice of senior police officers, including SSP Nilambri Vijay Jagdale, who decided to take up the matter of schoolchildren’s security with the UT education department on Monday. “I checked it through my police department and found that maximum schools, including private and government, have not verified the antecedents of drivers and conductors with Chandigarh Police. The aspect is related to the State Transport Authority and we are going to chalk out a plan to ensure the safety of school students tomorrow. We have started deploying PCR vehicles outside every school in the morning when children come to schools and in the afternoon, when schools close,” said the SSP.

“According to Part 2(B) of STRAPS, the bus operator, owner, contractor shall also ensure that only those persons will be employed whose credentials have been verified by the police,” said STA Additional Secretary Rajeev Dixit.

STRAPS has clearly stated that it is incumbent upon the school management to supply information about school buses, drivers, attendants and children being ferried in the format made by STA.

