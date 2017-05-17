Chandigarh: RWAs meets MC officials, raise problems

Members of the Federation of Sector Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC) on Tuesday held a meeting with Municipal Corporation (MC) officials. The meeting was led by B Purushartha, commissioner Municipal Corporation (MC), Chandigarh, in the presence of Joint Commissioner Manoj Khatri, Chief Engineer N P Sharma, Senior Engineer Sanjay Arora and other officials. The members highlighted the problems faced by the city residents.

FOSWAC chairman Baljinder Singh Bittu raised the issue of increasing stray dog menace in the city amid failure of efforts made by the Corporation to control it. Bittu said that while the Corporation was trying hard to improve the situation, it should involve RWAs to coordinate with officials of health and sanitation at sector level. The duty roaster of sanitary inspectors and safai karamcharies with their names, mobile number and duty hours should be displayed at prominent places in all sectors. The corporation, he added, should adopt the system of nodal officers in each sector so that in case of any complaint or grievance of any department, the nodal officer can coordinate to get it resolved at the earliest.

J S Gogia, General Secretary of FOSWAC, pointed out that neighborhood parks maintained by the RWAs are facing problems as many of the parks are without tertiary water or no water connection. Even the payments made to the RWAs are very less, about one-third, as compared to that of MC’s own staff.

The issue of increasing encroachments in the city was also raised with a claim that the corporation was unable to implement the Vendor Act. R S Gill of Sector 8 informed about the problem of low water pressure across the city. Pardeep Chopra, general secretary RWA Sector 21, suggested that the water supply hours should be fixed and strictly followed and during supply hours full pressure must be assured. It is often seen that whenever there is a booster breakdown, the same is not rectified for days, he said, adding that there should be provision of standby motors in each sector. The commissioner assured the delegation that the MC will look into the issues raised by them and will resolve them at the earliest.

