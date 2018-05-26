Runway work could face hurdle if not allowed mining: Centre to Punjab and Haryana High Court

The court was informed that the National Green Tribunal has banned all types of mining on the riverbeds in Haryana. The court was informed that the National Green Tribunal has banned all types of mining on the riverbeds in Haryana.

THE CENTRE on Friday informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the ongoing work of runway at the Chandigarh International Airport could face hurdles in June and July in case it is not allowed to carry out mining of an aggregate on riverbed of Ghaggar river.

The court was informed that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has banned all types of mining on the riverbeds in Haryana. The samples of the same material taken from Yamunanagar and Pathankot have not passed the test, the court was informed.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Ajay Kumar Mittal and Justice Tejinder Singh Dhindsa asked the Assistant Solicitor General of India, Chetan Mittal, to produce the NGT order before the court and adjourned the hearing for Tuesday. ASG Mittal told the court that the matter has to be taken up urgently to avoid any hurdles in the construction.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), meanwhile, also submitted its feasibility report on Haryana’s proposal to construct an underpass from the National Highway 21 side up to the international terminal for direct access to the airport. Air Force has said that it will study the report as the underpass is passing right below its important installations at the airport.

