Runaway couple jumps to death under Kalka Shatabdi Express

Family members of Rajwinder Kaur outside GRP station, Kalka, on Monday. Kamleshwar Singh Family members of Rajwinder Kaur outside GRP station, Kalka, on Monday. Kamleshwar Singh

A RUNAWAY couple, missing from their homes for the last four days, jumped to their death under the Kalka Shatabdi Express here Monday, leaving behind a one-page-long suicide note. The incident took place around 11.40 am. The train was going from Delhi towards Kalka, the last station, when the two jumped under its wheels at the tracks behind the Kalka bus stand.

The man was identified as Avtar Singh, 32, a truck driver and resident of Kamoda village in Kurukshetra, and the woman was Rajwinder Kaur, 27, a resident of Patiala district in Punjab.

Avtar Singh was unmarried. Rajwinder Kaur was married with two children. The two had been in a relationship for the last four years. Their families knew about it and had been against the relationship.

In their joint suicide note, the couple named members of both families for allegedly driving them to take their lives. Senior railway officials refused to divulge details claiming the suicide note is being examined.

The local panchyats from both Avtar and Rajwinder’s villages had also intervened against the relationship and counselled both against it. Police sources said husband of Rajwinder Kaur, Gurmeet Singh, is a truck driver and was a close friend of Avtar Singh.

Nachatar Singh, a relative of Avtar Singh, said, “Avtar Singh began liking Rajwinder Kaur when he used to visit Gurmeet Singh at his home. Kaur returned the affection. Later when their families intervened, Avtar and Rajwinder were adamant on continuing the relationship, and met each other occasionally.”

On the suicide note, Nachatar said that the police had not given them details. Balbir Singh, father of Avtar Singh, who had lodged a missing complaint about his son at Kurukshetra University Police Station on April 21, refused to talk. Gurmeet Singh, husband of Rajwinder Kaur, who was present at GRP station Kalka along with his relatives, also refused to say anything.

Avtar Singh’s body was identified through an Aadhaar card, which was found in his purse. When Government Railway Police contacted his family, they said a woman was also missing along with their son.

Sub-Inspector Pawan Kumar, SHO of GRP Kalka, said, “When family members of Avtar informed us that a woman is also missing along with their son and her name is Rajwinder Kaur, we assumed that the body would be of Rajwinder. The woman’s body was identified by family members of Avtar and later we informed the kin of woman in Patiala.”

Police sources said although kin of Avtar Singh lodged a missing complaint after the disappearance of his son with local police in Kurushetra, family members of Rajwinder did not approach the police after her disappearance.

The Superintendent of Police, GRP, Haryana, Kamal Deep Goyal, said, “An FIR can be lodged in this double suicide incident. We are in the process of recording the statements of both the parties. Nobody has levelled any allegations against anyone so far.”

The bodies were kept in the Civil Hospital, Kalka, and will be handed over to family members after a post-mortem examination.

