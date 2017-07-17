RSS wing holds seminar at Panjab University

A seminar on the role of higher education and teachers in the development of nation was held at the Panjab University on Sunday. It was organised by the local unit of Bharatiya Shiksha Mandal, an affiliated branch of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS).

Aniruddha Deshpande, academician and administrator, said: “There has been 20 to 25 per cent growth in the number of students in India in the past 20 years. By the next 10 years, it is expected to go up by 35 per cent.” These numbers put an emphasis on the increasing role of teachers in the system, he said.

Deshpande said to reap full benefits of skill development programmes and vocational education, the national policy and education policy should be more in sync. “Jobs and skills should be created in rural areas itself,” he said. ENS

