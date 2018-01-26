Rs 88 lakh withdrawn from Punjab Waqf Board account by fraud

The Punjab Waqf Board has filed an FIR against unknown persons for withdrawing Rs 88 lakh from the official account of the board with more than 35 cheques bearing fake signatures of two former chief executive officers (CEOs) of the board. The FIR was registered at Sector 17 police station on Wednesday. The state office of the Punjab Waqf Board is situated in Sector 22 here.

The role of some of the employees deputed in the account branch of the waqf board and some members of the State Bank of Patiala (SboP) staff is under the scanner. The matter is being probed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Chandigarh Police. Police sources said the amount was withdrawn against cheques between 2013 and 2015 and this came to light when members of the board conducted an internal probe prior to lodging a complaint with Chandigarh Police that dates back to November 2017.

Punjab Waqf Board Chairman Zunaid Raza Khan said, “We came to know about the withdrawal of Rs 1 crore during the internal probe. We also approached the officials of the SboP but they did not cooperate with us. As a mere eyewash, bank officials cancelled two cheques citing the signatures were fake but they allowed to withdraw the amount through other 35 cheques. Initially, it was a fraud of around Rs 30 lakh but when the police took up the probe, the amount went up to Rs 88 lakh. But it is yet to be ascertained for what purpose was the money withdrawn. The two CEOs, whose signatures were forged for withdrawing the money, have been transferred from the waqf board.”

The CEO, Latif Ahmed, said, “We are pursuing the matter for the last several months.” Sources said, “During the initial probe, prior to lodging of the FIR, we found the role of some account branch members in the Waqf Board along with bank staff members suspicious.” Initially, the probe was with PS 17 but later it was transferred to EOW. Sources further said that four of the men, whose involvement in the fraud was established, has been identified and they will be arrested shortly. The Punjab Waqf Board works under the Department of Home, Punjab.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App