Rs 8-crore gold loan fraud comes to light at SBI branch in Hoshiarpur district

An alleged multi-crore gold loan scam has come to light at the State Bank of India’s Bullowal branch in Hoshiarpur district during an internal inquiry conducted by the bank. The fraud took place with the connivance of a few bank officials, an empanelled goldsmith of the bank and a local financer.

As per available information, fake gold ornaments were pledged as security in the branch for obtaining loans. The empanelled goldsmith and the financer allegedly connived with a few bank officials to get loans of Rs 8 crore sanctioned between May 2015 till February 5 this year.

“The internal investigation revealed that over 290 customers pledged their gold ornaments to take loans totalling Rs 7,68,81,700/ between May 26, 2015, to February 5, 2018, which after interest accrual amounts to Rs 8,05,37,120/-,” said a senior bank official on the condition of anonymity. “When this matter first came to notice, bank authorities physically checked all the gold kept in the 290 potlis (small cloth bags) upon which it was found that only 66 potlis had real gold while the remaining 224 had only 18-20% gold ornaments and the balance was only gold-like metal,” said the senior officer.

RTI activist Rajiv Vashishth, who had exposed the multi-crore Hoshiarpur land scam, said he had obtained documents from bank according to which the goldsmith and a private financier would first entice their unsuspecting customers, primarily villagers, by offering help in getting bank loan against their gold. After obtaining their Aadhar card and other documents along with real gold in potlis, the goldsmith used to replace the real gold given by customers with fake gold and deposit the same with the bank in connivance with some unscrupulous bank employees, he said.

The SBI branch’s manager, Sidharath Bhatti, confirmed the fraud and said the matter was under investigation.

