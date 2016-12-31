Rs 8.52 lakh seized at Ambala railway station; case handed to I-T

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

THE Government Railway Police (GRP), Haryana, recovered Rs 8.52 lakh in new currency notes from a passenger in a train at Ambala Cantt railway station on Friday. Police said that cash was handed over to the income tax department, which is now investigating the case. According to GRP officials, the currency was recovered during a routine search operation inside the train around 5 pm. The train was coming from Benaras and was heading towards Amritsar.

As the train entered the station, a group of GRP officials found new notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 from a passenger identified as Ashok Kumar during search. Kumar told the police that he was a businessman and was travelling to Ludhiana. “We have handed over the case to the income tax department and they are now investigating it. He (Kumar) was released later,” said Inspector Aman Singh, SHO, GRP Ambala.”

Singh said that Kumar had kept the money hidden inside socks, shoes and his luggage. “When we questioned him about the money, he said that he was travelling to Ludhiana for business puprose,” he said. Asked if the GRP had any inputs about the case, Singh said that the recovery was made during a routine search of the train.