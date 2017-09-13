Rs 1.5-crore police spending violated norms: Audit report

THE INDIAN Audit and Accounts department had found serious irregularities and raised objections on an amount of Rs 1.15 crore spent by the Chandigarh Police in 2015-16, under various heads. The department found expenditure incurred by Chandigarh Police on refreshments, purchase of electrical items and so on for certain occasions, in violation of the General Financial Rules. The report was sent to Chandigarh Police in December last year seeking its reply on the objections raised. However, the police has yet not submitted its reply on the objections raised by the audit department.

UT Superintendent of Police (SP) Headquarters Eish Singhal told Chandigarh Newsline, “Corrective measures will be taken on the comments by audit. We will also take action and fix responsibility on the basis of the comments given by the audit department.”

“During the audit of motor transport section, we observed that police department was using 45 condemned vehicles for which orders of condemnation and disposal had been issued by Chandigarh home department. The department incurred Rs 10.36 lakh on the repairs of these vehicles after the date of their condemnation,” said the report, adding that on being pointed out, no reply was submitted by the police department.

The audit department further observed that in order to avoid tender process and sanction by higher authority, there was “an unreasonable purchase of electrical items amounting to Rs 12.77 lakh”. Electrical items included coolers, water purifiers, wall fans and rechargeable torches.

The audit also found that items were purchased from specific electronic shops in piecemeal. “Had department made annual rate contract about these electrical items worth Rs 12,76,828 or invited tender by taking total demand for 2015-16 into consideration, department could have got competitive rates,” it said.

There was an “irregular purchase of computer hardware consumables” worth Rs. 26.82 lakh and “the demand for quantities were split to avoid the necessity of obtaining the sanction of higher authority and to avoid the tender process.”

Scrutiny of records has revealed that department purchased printer toner, cartridges costing Rs 10.43 lakh throughout the year at an average interval, by splitting up the quantities to avoid the necessity of obtaining the sanction of higher authority and to avoid the tender process, it was observed.

Similarly, for tentage for its various police functions, the department spent Rs 12,94, 639 and during scrutiny of records audit found irregularity in obtaining tentage items from a firm, which wasn’t even on the list of registered suppliers.

“Purchase committee collected tenders from three firms whereas as per rule 151 of GFR, the number of supplier firms in limited tender enquiry should be more than three. Besides, this the supplier should be borne on list of registered suppliers. No firm was registered for hiring of tentage articles under rule 142 by the department,” it specified.

Purchases of consumable articles worth Rs. 24.98 lakh were also made on piecemeal basis from the same supplier- M/s Gulab Enterprises Sector 26 without mentioning the MRP. Consumable items include stationery and essential articles which are used in the day to day functioning.

Home Secretary Anurag Aggarwal said , “I have not seen the audit report and I will be abe to comment on it once I have a look at the observations.”

In 2015-16, an amount of Rs 5.46 lakh was spent on the fuel of the security vehicles belonging to Punjab Government meant for Punjab Governor who is also the UT Administrator for which no payment was received by Chandigarh Police. Further scrutiny of records revealed that previous dues amounting to Rs 98 lakh for the fuel was supplied in the last 17 years and that was

also.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App