Rose festival: Visitors likely to get chopper ride at Rs 3,000 per person

This year, visitors at the upcoming Rose Festival can enjoy a helicopter ride. The Rose Festival would be held at the Rose Garden from February 17 to February 19. The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is planning to organise a chopper ride for the visitors who want to have an aerial view of the Rose Garden and nearby areas. Sources said the aerial route was likely to cover the entire Rose Garden and Sector 17 plaza. The municipal corporation had called for an expression of interest regarding this. Sources said one company that has decided to charge Rs 3,000 per person is likely to be finalised by the civic body.

This has been done on the lines of helicopter rides given to visitors at the Surajkund fest. “The duration of one ride would be six to seven minutes and there would be a proper route taken by the chopper. As per the proposal of the company that has offered the least charge of Rs 3,000 per person, six to seven people would be accommodated in the chopper for one ride,” said a senior official of the municipal corporation.

Tickets would be purchased on the spot.

Municipal joint commissioner Shilpy Pattar said the helicopter rides have been proposed, but not finalised yet. “We would take a decision by next week,” she said.

The civic body is also planning to offer a free honeymoon trip to newly-wed couples coming at the fest.

A committee had decided that other than the usual competitions for children, there would be a competition for the newlyweds, for which the prize is going to be a free honeymoon trip, which would be sponsored by the municipal corporation. The civic body is looking for a travel company that may offer the free honeymoon package for the winner.

Another attraction would be the craft exhibition. An expression of interest for the food stalls was also called and it has been decided that there are going to be 13 food stalls at the garden.

Other competitions including flower and rangoli competition (neighborhood parks, RWAs), rose prince and rose princess competition, On-the-spot painting competition, brass and pipe band competition, rose quiz competition, photography competition, folk dance competition, antakshari, kite flying competition, rose king and rose queen competition (for senior citizens), Mr and Ms rose competition, floral hat competition would be the same as that of last year.

There are 830 varieties of roses at the Rose Garden spread across 40 acres. Officials of the horticulture department said there are 1400 flower beds and nearly 40,000 plants.