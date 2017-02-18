Rose Festival: MP Kirron Kher gets job promise for fireman’s wife — from stage 

Kher gives the cheque to the wife of fireman who died on duty, at Rose Festival in Sector 16, Chandigarh, on Friday. Sahil Walia Kher gives the cheque to the wife of fireman who died on duty, at Rose Festival in Sector 16, Chandigarh, on Friday. Sahil Walia

NOT SATISFIED with the reply of Municipal Commissioner Baldeo Purushartha when asked whether he would give a job to the wife of the fireman who died in a road accident last year, local MP Kirron Kher asked the Home Secretary to give her assurance for a job. This she did on the stage while addressing a gathering at the Rose Garden on Friday.

Watch what else is making news:

Kher was the chief guest during the inaugural function of the three-day Rose Festival which commenced on Friday. During the function, a cheque for Rs 30 lakh was given to Manisha, wife of Pawan Kumar, fireman with the Fire and Emergency Services Department, MC, who died last year when his motorcycle was hit by a rashly driven car on the road separating Sector 7 and 26. The cheque was given as part of an insurance claim.

From the stage, Kher said, “The wife of the fireman was requesting me here if some job could be given to her. So I request (Municipal Commissioner) Purusharthaji to give her a job. Manch se guzarish kar rahi hoon (I’m making this request from the stage).” When Purushartha said koshish karenge (would try), the MP said, “Nahi koshish karunga nahi… batayen abhi.. koi job denge ya nahi (Don’t say I would try. Tell me whether you would give a job).”

Unsatisfied with Purushartha’s second reply, Kher turned towards Home Secretary Anurag Aggarwal and said, “You tell me whether you will give a job.” It was when the HS assured her that he would give the job, Kher remarked that he had a big heart. Many thronged the Rose Garden on the first day of the festival. This time, a mobile application by the name of Rose Festival has been developed which would provide all details of different varieties of roses through a code when a picture is posted. Two IT experts had volunteered to make this application. This app would also have location of activities being carried out during the Rose Festival at the Rose Garden.

Through a drone, the MC made a 360 degree video tour so that people sitting at distant places can see the Rose Festival online. The video can be seen on the MC website and the mobile app as well. The IT experts who are doing it said that it would be uploaded by Saturday morning. The MC is also holding a competition for the newlywed where winners would get a chance to go to Dubai, Goa and stay at Hotel Ramada Plaza, Zirakpur, and a consolation prize. Craft Bazaar and Food Park have been allowed inside the Rose Garden for the first time.