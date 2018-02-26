Rose Festival concludes: Two lakh people visited this year, claims Chandigarh MC

Huge crowd at Rose Garden in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Sahil Walia) Huge crowd at Rose Garden in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Sahil Walia)

The three-day Rose Festival which concluded on Sunday received an overwhelming response from residents this year, the Municipal Corporation has claimed. “There is an estimate that 2 lakh people visited the fest in these three days,” said Jitender Yadav, MC Commissioner.

In a bid to attract visitors, several competitions were held in the fest, which kicked-off on February 23.

On Sunday, there was a thin presence as far as employees of Municipal Corporation and councillors were concerned. Due to the wedding of BJP chief’s son during the day, several councillors and officials, gave a miss to the concluding ceremony of the fest held in the afternoon.

Other than the Mayor, only councillors Shakti Devshali, Raj Bala Malik, Chandravati Shukla, Rajesh Kalia, Sunita Dhavan, Maheshinder Sidhu were present while out of the nine nominated councillors only Shipra Bansal showed up.

The last day of the fest witnessed several cultural functions, performances and competitions. Mayor Davesh Moudgil, who was also the chief guest, and Jitender Yadav, Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, distributed prizes to the winners.

A musical evening titled “Punjabi Folk” was also organised by the Municipal Corporation wherein famous Punjabi folk singer Sukhi Brar enthralled the crowd with his performance.

‘23 kids who got separated reunited with family’

As many as 23 children were reunited after they got separated from their family at the three-day Rose Festival, Chandigarh Police said.

Inspector Maninder Singh, SHO of the police station sector 17 said that all the missing children were later traced from the garden premises itself and reunited with their family members. He also said that more than a dozen calls of thefts and missing valuables were also made by the visitors.

