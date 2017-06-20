Role of Ambala jail dentist under scanner of Panchkula police

Deepak Kumar Deepak Kumar

ONE OF the three men who helped in the escape of undertrial Deepak Kumar at Panchkula hospital with a pepper spray and gun attack on three policemen guarding him, dropped his cellphone at the scene, giving police vital information about how the escape was planned through the messages found on the device. The role of a dentist in Ambala Central Jail, where Deepak was lodged before his escape from the hospital, is also being investigated, the police said. The dentist, who had recommended an emergency MRI test of Deepak Kumar for a knee complaint, is being questioned by a probe team of the Prisons Department of Haryana to find out lapses on the part of jail administration.

“The dentist suggested an immediate MRI for accused Deepak despite the fact that he was already getting treatment in PGI,” said DCP (Panchkula) Ashok Kumar. The smart phone, police sources said, did not have SIM but had an active WhatsApp, which he was evidently operating with wifi. The cell phone fell at Civil Hospital, Sector 6, when constable Rakesh Kumar fought with two of the men as he tried to stop them from fleeing. Police sources said the messages in the seized cell phone revealed that one of the three men was Sampat Nehra, linked with Punjab-based gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. Lawrence is currently lodged at Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan in an extortion case. Nehra is wanted in murder and Arms Act cases across Tricity.

Lawrence Bishnoi and Vicky Gounder, another Punjab-based gangster, who has been on the run since Moga jailbreak in February 2017, are arch rivals. A senior Panchkula police officer said there was a general impression that Gounder might be arrested soon, and Bishnoi gang members who were in jail feared Gounder and his associates would carry out murderous attacks on them inside prisons. Deepak, who had fled from police custody on June 17, had also been threatened by one of the members of Vicky Gounder gang in a Punjab jail.

Bishnoi’s name came up during the interrogation of Joginder Singh, who was arrested with Deepak in February 2016, and who was brought to Panchkula from Ambala jail on Sunday for questioning after Deepak’s escape. Joginer Singh is also said to have revealed that Bishnoi was going to use Deepak to extort money from a Punjabi filmmaker, a resident of Chandigarh. But Panchkula police denied that there was any extortion plan. DCP (Panchkula) Ashok Kumar said, “There is no such thing in our investigation, but we are focusing on the activities of members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang.”

Reward recommended Constable Rakesh Kumar, who dared to fight with accused came to free Deepak, along with two others, Sukhdev Singh and Roshan Lal, was discharged from the hospital on Monday. Rakesh along with two others met DCP (Panchkula) Ashok Kumar at his office after being discharged. The DCP (Panchkula) has recommended a reward for the constable. Student politics Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra were actively involved in student politics during their college days in Chandigarh. Sampat was one of the trusted guys of Bishnoi, a student of DAV College in Sector 10. Sampat, a resident of Police Lines in Sector 26, was a student at SGGSC-26 and DAV College, Sector 10.

