Rohtak rape-murder: Brother of victim found dead in Sonepat, cops see no link yet

The lone elder brother of a Dalit woman who was raped and murdered in May at Rohtak was found strangled to death in Sonepat on Wednesday. The youth’s body was found near the Civil Hospital in Sonepat. His father has alleged that the murder of the son was an attempt to pile pressure on the family. “I had only two children —- one boy and another a girl. Now, both have been killed. We suspect my son was killed by close associates of those who were arrested for the gangrape and murder of my daughter. My son’s murder accused are neighbourers of my daughter’s gangrape accused.”

After the murder of their daughter in May, the family had shifted to Panipat from a village of Sonepat district about one-and-a-half months back.

The police did not speak of any connection between the murders. “The 27-year-old youth had about Rs 80,000 when he came to Sonepat. He was known to the three suspects. It appears he was strangulated after some dispute over the money. But we are still investigating the matter,” said Shri Krishan, the investigation officer in the case. The police have lodged a murder case. No accused has been arrested yet.

The decomposed and mutilated body of the 23-year-old woman, who was missing from Sonepat on May 9 and was gang raped and murdered, was found on May 11.

The woman’s father said: “My son was not a witness in the murder case of my daughter. But the accused in her gang rape case might have thought that killing of my son would discourage us.”

Reacting to the incident, former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, “It shows how the situation of law and order has deteriorated in the state.”

