Rohtak: Woman marries against family’s wishes, killed

In a suspected case of honour killing, a girl was allegedly killed by her family after she married against their wishes in Rohtak. After killing the girl, her family tried to cremate her when police intervened and pulled out her half-burnt body from the pyre. The girl’s father and mother have been arrested while her brother is absconding. Pradeep (28), a Brahmin, and Seema (20), a Dalit, were both residents of Hari Singh Colony in Rohtak.

The two fell in love and got married on December 21 without informing their parents. The girl then went back to her parents’ house. On Wednesday, the girl’s family got to know about her marriage.

Inspector Navin Jakhar, Station House Officer of Shivaji Colony PS, said, “The girl’s family got to know about her marriage around 3 pm. In the evening, they killed her. Today morning, they took the girl to the cremation ground and hurriedly tried to cremate her. We received information and reached the cremation ground. We poured water on the pyre and took out the body. It was 65-70 per cent burnt.”

In his complaint with police, Pradeep stated that he got to know on Thursday morning that Seema had been killed by her parents. When he reached her home, he learnt that the family had gone to the cremation ground to perform her last rites. He then informed the police.

The body was taken out of the pyre in the presence of Deputy Superintendent of Police Pushpa and sent to PGIMS, Rohtak. The police are suspecting that the woman was strangulated to death. However, the exact cause will be known once post-mortem is done.

“A case under sections 302, 201 and 34 of IPC has been registered. We have arrested the girl’s father Khushi Ram and mother Angrezo. Her elder brother Rinku is absconding. The post-mortem will be conducted on Friday,” said Jakhar.