Robbery in Sector 33: Diamonds of 300 carat, 4.5 kg gold: List of stolen items submitted

Almost a week after a gang of four masked miscreants robbed cash and jewellery from the residence of a city-based businessman at Sector 33A in Chandigarh, the victim, Ajit Jain, on Sunday submitted a detailed inventory of diamonds and gold robbed from him at the Sector 3 police station. Jain said that the robbed jewellery included 300 carat of diamonds and 4.50 kg gold ornaments.

Police sources said 300 carats of diamonds and around 4.5 kg gold were in the shape of different jewellery items. Inspector Ajay Kumar, SHO of police station – 34, said, “The list is huge and consisted the jewelry items of Jain’s wife, daughter, daughter-in-law and other male members. We are making sincere efforts to identify and arrest the robbers. Jain concluded that 300 carat diamond and 4.5 kg gold was gone from his house.”

On January 9, four masked robbers entered the house of Jain and took his wife and daugther hostage at gunpoint. They took around 20 minutes to carry out the robbery. A case was registered at Sector 34 police station.

Initially, working on the theory that robbers might be rivals of businessman, who has lodged three FIRs against some people, police verified the whereabouts of all the persons against whom Jain lodged the FIRs. But all of them were found present at different locations.

A senior police officer said, “We have started scrutinising the dump data of around 3,500 calls exchanged between 7 pm and 7.39 pm around Sec 33 of that day, when diamonds and gold ornaments worth Rs 1.5 crore were robbed, to ascertain any calls made by robbers.

The robbers had arrived in a black colour Santro car, which was caught in some CCTV cameras installed in the neighbourhood of Jain’s house in Sector 33.”

