Chandigarh: Robbers strike at Sector 33 house, flee with cash and jewellery at gunpoint

Policemen outside the house no. 180 in Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) Policemen outside the house no. 180 in Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

Written by Rabal Sharma

A gang of four masked miscreants robbed cash and jewellery of around Rs 50 lakh from the residence of a city-based businessman at Sector 33A in Chandigarh late on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place around 7.30 pm when the owner of the house, Ajit Jain, was not at home. His wife and daughter were there. Jain, who owns a cold storage at Lalru, had gone out on some personal work when the masked gang raided the residence. Jain’s daughter is an online jewellery designer.

According to police sources, the robbers were wearing caps and had their faces covered. They entered the house from the main gate which was left open.

Jain told Chandigarh Newsline, “On Tuesday evening, my wife and daughter were alone at home when they attacked them. My daughter was shocked to see a masked man when she came out of the kitchen. The man then pulled out a gun to threaten her. Suddenly, another armed man entered the room. Seeing them, my servant Devraj ran to the backyard. The robbers then followed Devraj, while my daughter somehow managed to bolt the door to keep them from entering again. However, two more robbers then entered the house and grabbed my wife and threatened my daughter to open the back door at gunpoint.”

He continued, “One of them hit my wife on the face with a pistol and she fell unconscious. They then threatened my daughter to show them the chest. Fearing for my wife’s life, my daughter agreed to show them the safe, from which they took away cash and jewellery. In the meantime, the gatekeeper and my driver, who had gone out on some work, returned. But, they too were grabbed by the culprits. The miscreants then locked everyone in a room and threatened them with dire consequences before fleeing, taking along the storage unit of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.” Jain added, “It was around 7.45 pm when I received a call from my daughter, who narrated the incident to me. Then, I informed the police immediately and also asked my neighbours to check my house.”

The police arrived in about 15 minutes and initiated an investigation.

Dog at house, causes no problem to robbers

On being asked about having a dog and it not causing problems for the robbers, Jain said, “The dog did not bark or attack at all.” He claimed that the dog might have been fed something or recognised the scent of the robbers as they might have been someone known to the family. But still he refused to point fingers at anyone without a proper lead.

Police scrutinising CCTV footage

Deepak Yadav, Deputy Superintendent of Police (South), who inspected the scene of crime, said, “There are very small leads which we are developing at present. The CCTV, which we have obtained, is being verified to ascertain any clues of the accused.”

According to sources, police have picked the DVRs of the CCTV cameras of neighbouring houses and buildings which has revealed that the men had arrived in a black Santro as a start to the investigation.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App