Road rage incident: Court rejects Army application, sends Colonel to judicial custody

Colonel Manveer Singh Bains (centre) at District Courts in Sector 43, Chandigarh, on Monday. Kamleshwar Singh Colonel Manveer Singh Bains (centre) at District Courts in Sector 43, Chandigarh, on Monday. Kamleshwar Singh

A LOCAL court on Monday rejected an application of Army seeking custody of murder accused Col Manveer Singh Bains, and instead sent him to judicial custody till September 18. The application was moved by the Western Command representative, Captain Samar Khushwa, in the court of Judicial Magistrate 1st Class Jagmeet Singh. Col Bains is currently attached to the Army Service Corps (ASC), Western Command. He is on study leave and has to report to the Army every six months about his study.

Defence counsel Sumer Brar argued that Col Bains was a decorated Army officer and he had been on paid study leave. The defence counsel told the court about a communiqué received from the Army to give the custody of Col Bains to the Army. Section 125 of the Army Act mentions that if a request is made by the Army, then any defence personnel held by any civil authority shall be handed over to the Army.

However, the prosecution stated that since Bains had been arrested by the police, he would be sent to judicial custody of police. After hearing the arguments of both the sides, the court rejected the Army application for handing over Bains to them. The court observed that since Col Bains was on study leave and not active in service at present, the application was dismissed.

Colonel Bains, 49, was arrested under murder charges after the death of a private distributor of electrical items, Parveen Yadav. Col Bains allegedly thrashed Yadav of Sector 37 following a road rage incident on the dividing road of Sector 34 and Sector 44. The victim was declared brought dead at GMCH-32 on Saturday.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App