Road near Sukhna Lake: Chief architect says project not feasible

A day after UT Administrator and Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore suggested officials to construct a road near the Sukhna Lake to decrease traffic on the stretch in front of Punjab Raj Bhawan, chief architect Kapil Setia said the project was not feasible.

Setia told the Chandigarh Newsline: “There is no space to construct an additional lane for the vehicles. Construction of a road near the lake is not viable. We need to maintain the compactness of the lake as well.”

A report on the feasibility of the project will be prepared and forwarded to the home secretary.

Sources said because Badnore had asked the officials, a survey of the vehicles increasing on the road before the Punjab Raj Bhawan would also be got done.

On Thursday, Badnore asked the officials about the project when he visited the Sukhna Lake along with the home secretary, chief architect and others.

The administrator specified that the traffic on the road in front of Punjab Raj Bhawan was increasing each day and there should be an alternative road for the commuters.

