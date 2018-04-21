Road between industrial area phases I and II has 84,000 vehicles plying daily in Chandigarh: Study

On the stretch between sectors 11 and 15, 6,249 vehicles plied in the morning peak time and 6,009 vehicles in the evening. (Representational photo) On the stretch between sectors 11 and 15, 6,249 vehicles plied in the morning peak time and 6,009 vehicles in the evening. (Representational photo)

THE ROAD between Phase I and Phase II of Industrial Area near Tribune Chowk witnesses the highest volume of traffic, found the study conducted by French firm Systra.

The total daily traffic count was taken at 35 different locations for a period of 12 hours. Peak hours, morning and evening, were also surveyed. While traffic during morning peak time was observed from 8 am to 11 am, the evening traffic peak time was observed from 5 pm to 8 pm.

The road between Industrial Area phases I and II near the Tribune Chowk saw 84,112 vehicles plying on an average. While 8,880 vehicles plied during the morning rush, 8,918 could be seen during the evening peak hour.

Next in line was the stretch between Sector 20C and Sector 33B (Gurdwara Chowk) with 68,728 vehicles followed by the stretch on sectors 11 and 15 on Madhya Marg with 57,945 vehicles. During the morning peak time on the stretch between sectors 20C and 33B, there were 5,865 vehicles and 6,813 during the evening rush.

The stretch between sectors 17 and 22 on Udyog Path saw 55,495 vehicles while the Chandigarh Panchkula road (Railway line road) saw 54,494 vehicles.

Compared to the above roads, the stretch between sectors 16C and 17E on Jan Marg had 52,643 vehicles while the stretch between sectors 14 and 15 had 44,473 vehicles.

To analyse the mode of public transport being used, the report found that 15-30 per cent people used buses to commute while 5-15 per cent autorickshaws.

While surveying the purpose and frequency of the trips, the study revealed that 35 per cent trips were made for the purpose of work and 28 per cent return trips. Again, about 18 per cent trips were educational that is made to schools, colleges and other institutes of learning.

